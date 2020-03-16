Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

More

NFL Cancels Public Draft Events In Las Vegas Due To Coronavirus

Cardinals' draft party at State Farm Stadium also called off

Mar 16, 2020 at 03:51 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

Thousands of fans in Nashville watched the Cardinals choose Kyler Murray No. 1 overall in last year's draft. This year, due to coronavirus concerns, there won't be an audience.
Photo by Gregory Payan/AP
Thousands of fans in Nashville watched the Cardinals choose Kyler Murray No. 1 overall in last year's draft. This year, due to coronavirus concerns, there won't be an audience.

The NFL draft will not have in-person spectators this year.

The events in Las Vegas from April 23-25 have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The draft will proceed as scheduled and will still be televised, the NFL announced.

Additionally, the Cardinals will not hold their annual draft party on the Great Lawn at State Farm Stadium in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The NFL is exploring "innovative options" for how the draft process will be conducted, and that new information will be provided as it becomes available.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

The Cardinals own six selections in the draft, including the No. 8 overall selection in the first round.

Related Content

news

Both Cardinals And Bengals Desperate For A Win

Gannon's team hosts struggling AFC power with Burrow hobbling
news

Cardinals Work To Make Sure Blake Gillikin Isn't On An Island

New punter steps in to also hold for kicker Matt Prater
news

The Super Impact Of Super Bowl 57 In Arizona

Press conference documents benefits for state for Chiefs-Eagles game
news

Cardinals Getting Boost From Running Joshua Dobbs

Quarterback has been factor on offense when he carries the ball
news

Cardinals Put Up Fight Against 49ers But Leave With Loss

Michael Wilson scores first two NFL touchdowns in 35-16 defeat
news

Cardinals Ready To Get Into NFC West Play

Trip to see powerful 49ers next up on the schedule
news

Marco Wilson, Cardinals Defense Readies For Niners' Scheme

Unit will need solid games from secondary
news

James Conner Feeling Good During Hot Start On Ground

Notes: Collins rebounds from harsh eye injury; Lopez comes back to Arizona
news

Kicker Matt Prater Earns NFC Special Teams Player Of Week

Field goal of 62 yards provides highlight moment
news

Cardinals Get First Victory In Explosive Fashion

Gannon's emphasis on big plays helps offense flourish
news

Cardinals Finish Off Cowboys In Impressive Fashion For First Win

Brown touchdown, White interception in fourth quarter seals 28-16 decision
news

Offensive Line Carves Out A Fine Finish For Cardinals' Victory

Team rushes for 222 yards against high-ranked Cowboys defense
Advertising