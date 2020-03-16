NFL Cancels Public Draft Events In Las Vegas Due To Coronavirus

The NFL draft will not have in-person spectators this year.

The events in Las Vegas from April 23-25 have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The draft will proceed as scheduled and will still be televised, the NFL announced.

Additionally, the Cardinals will not hold their annual draft party on the Great Lawn at State Farm Stadium in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The NFL is exploring "innovative options" for how the draft process will be conducted, and that new information will be provided as it becomes available.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."