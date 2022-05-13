Cardinals Release Official 2022 Schedule

WEEK 11: Nov. 21 CARDINALS vs. 49ERS at Mexico City 6:15 p.m. (ESPN)

This is the game everyone already knows about. It's the rematch of the NFL's first regular-season game outside of the country, which was also at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The Cardinals can't afford to get behind 14-0 this time around on two fumble returns for TDs – the 49ers are a better team than that version in 2005, although so are the Cardinals – but it's interesting that the Niners again have an inexperienced high first-round pick at quarterback. Then, it was Alex Smith (who struggled that night in Mexico). This time, it's Trey Lance.