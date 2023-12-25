No Christmas Comeback For Cardinals In Road Loss To Bears

"There are things we could've done better," linebacker Dennis Gardeck said. "He's a great football player. You can't have both – you can't have an explosive player like that who is so dynamic, and also not be executing on your side of the ball."

Offensively, the Cardinals still can't find consistency. Running back James Conner had 112 total yards and a touchdown and Dortch made his plays. Kyler Murray's numbers looked OK – 24 for 38, 250 yards, two touchdowns, no turnovers – but they were filled out late and the first-half slumber hurt.

The wide receivers were more involved, with Dortch and Rondale Moore combining for 75 yards on four catches, but Michael Wilson was catch-less for a second straight game and tight end Trey McBride could only generate 31 yards on his six catches (and took some hellacious hits in the process.)

"We still have things we need to work on," Dortch said of the Kyler-to-wideout match. "We're trying to find that connection."

The Cardinals won the turnover battle, 1-0, on a Jalen Thompson interception, but their record dropped to 2-6 in such games.

Gannon briefly talked about the tough game coming in a week, when the Cardinals must play in Philadelphia – where Gannon coached last season and a place that has many emotions for the Cardinals head coach.

They definitely can't have a slow start there.

"Do we have a sense of urgency?" Murray said. "Everybody knows the situation we're in you know as far as our record and stuff like that. But I've seen no quit as far as the urgency goes. It's a team full of grinders and we work hard throughout the week understand what we're about what we're trying to be about around here, moving forward."

Gannon hasn't announced his Christmas wish list at any point, but coming up with another win is on there. One in Philadelphia would be a nice one for that.