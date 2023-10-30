Gannon Still Confident In Joshua Dobbs After Cardinals Fall To Ravens

Joshua Dobbs had a storybook start to the season, has struggled the last month, and has Kyler Murray's return from a knee injury looming in the background.

But the quarterback's rough game Sunday in the Cardinals' 31-21 loss to the Ravens at State Farm Stadium won't change his status for now.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said after the game Dobbs will start next week in Cleveland, even with Murray back to physical good health, and that Murray's chance to start against Atlanta is unknown and his status is "day-to-day." Gannon also said he never considered putting rookie Clayton Tune in against the Ravens, even with the troubles of the Cardinals' offense.

"I have complete confidence in (Dobbs) and I thought he'd give us the best chance to get us back in the game," Gannon said. "We got back in the game."

Dobbs completed 25-of-37 passes for 208 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, but had only 10 completions and 60 yards (for both turnovers and no scores) in the first three quarters against the Ravens.

"I've got to get ready to play," Dobbs said of his impending game against the Browns. "I've got to be ready to play like I finished out the game, keep that momentum going, rally the guys. I'm looking forward to it, and whatever headlines will be about returning to Cleveland and everything. It's another game. I love being here, I love the fight of this team, this locker room."

"It feels great to have that confidence from JG."

The Cardinals (1-7) finished furiously, scoring 17 fourth-quarter points after scoring just seven total in the first seven games of the season as Dobbs and the offense came to life.

"I told them in there the fight of this team is unwavering," Gannon said. "And I feel a little pissed off because I haven't done enough on my end to get the wins going. These guys fight, they keep a good attitude, they stay connected and that's what you are looking for.