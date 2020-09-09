Offseason Of Hype Doesn't Faze Kyler Murray

Second-year quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have won the past two NFL MVP awards, which has led to speculation that ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ could follow in their footsteps in 2020.

It would take a substantial uptick in performance for the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year to get there, but between Murray's No. 1 overall pick pedigree and flashes of brilliance last season, it's not impossible.

While it is fun fodder for the outside world, such high expectations for the youngest starting quarterback in the league could be an issue if Murray bought into the hype before backing it up.

As the season opener against the 49ers approaches on Sunday, that does not seem to be an issue.

"I don't really pay any mind to it," Murray said. "They've got to put somebody in the talk. I've got to go out and play well, and if I play well, I can put myself in that conversation. But as far as people talking and stuff like that, I don't really pay attention to it."

Murray is generally listed among the top-10 favorites to win the MVP, behind Mahomes, Jackson and Russell Wilson and alongside the likes of Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he isn't concerned about his 23-year-old signal-caller being lumped in with such proven stars.

"His expectations for himself are so lofty and so high," Kingsbury said. "Anything we try to place upon him – or the outside noise tries to put upon him – it just wouldn't faze him. He wants to be an elite-type player. That's his mindset, and that's how he approaches it every single day. I don't see that being a negative for him at all."

Hype is nothing new to Murray. He was a top-10 pick in both the NFL and MLB drafts and is arguably the greatest high school football player in the illustrious history of the state of Texas.

The low-key Murray said he learned long ago to keep tunnel vision.