Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

On Day One, Budda Baker Makes An Impression Like Always

Safety takes part in practice as Cardinals begin training camp

Jul 26, 2023 at 05:36 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Safety Budda Baker before a play during the first training camp practice for the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Safety Budda Baker before a play during the first training camp practice for the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Zaven Collins was standing on the field as the first practice of training camp was getting underway when he got punched -- presumably playfully -- in the stomach.

"I was like, 'Who the hell is this?'" the linebacker said, recounting the story later with a smile. "It's Budda."

Indeed, safety Budda Baker was not only at practice but also practicing on Wednesday, answering a big question hovering over the team since the offseason. Baker has made it known he wanted an upward-and-outward adjustment on his contract (he has two years left and $27 million left on his deal), leading some to wonder if that would be an issue once camp started.

It was not.

"He's excited," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "He's got a big smile on his face. He's good to go."

Gannon said before practice he would keep the discussions between he and Baker "between us," but "you'll see him out there today."

Maybe not Collins, at least not soon enough before the sneak attack. But Baker, alfter not working with the team all offseason, was where he had always been, next to fellow safety Jalen Thompson.

Baker was not available for comment.

"He was like, 'Are you ready?'" Collins recalled. "Budda always brings that type of energy. Budda will hold everyone accountable. I remember my rookie season, I messed up a simple play, and he was on the sideline telling me every name in the book. I remember that day vividly. But it wasn't that he was trying to be harsh toward me. It was because he was trying to make me better.

"That's something Budda brings."

Related Content

news

Knee Injury Slows Progress Of Rookie BJ Ojulari

Notes: Ertz and Wilson ready for USA games; Gannon talks newcomers

news

Kyler Murray Starts Training Camp On PUP List As Expected

Quarterback joins Ertz, two rookies on sideline for practice

news

As Training Camp Starts, Cardinals First Walk Back Into Media Day

Team reported Tuesday; first practice at State Farm Stadium Wednesday

news

Cardinals Sign 5 Players, Including Potential Center Pat Elflein

Team adds veteran to offensive line mix as training camp begins

news

Kyler Murray Takes Students On Shopping Trip

Quarterback revisits memories of youth in helping underprivileged kids

news

Cardinals Sign BJ Ojulari As Draft Class Now Complete

Linebacker was second-round pick, receives four-year deal

news

You've Got Mail: Training Camp Has Arrived

Topics include Kyler's return, joint practices and running back contracts

news

Top Questions Heading Into 2023 Training Camp, Part Two

In the spotlight include Baker, the pass rushers, and two first-round picks

news

Top Questions Heading Into 2023 Training Camp, Part One

In the spotlight include Kyler's knee, Hollywood Brown and Paris' place

news

Cardinals Training Camp Tickets Available

First open practice July 27; Red & White Practice Aug. 5

news

You've Got Mail: Heating Up Around The Facility

Topics include fullbacks, Fitz and Kyler's growth

Advertising