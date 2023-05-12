Paris Johnson Jr. Makes Good First Impression With Cardinals

What will happen with Johnson remains TBD. With fellow draftee Jon Gaines II snapping the ball at center, Johnson lined up to Gaines' right – although if it was "tackle" or "guard" it was hard to tell since they were the only two offensive linemen in group drills.

"It was two guys but it was almost like all five guys where there," Johnson said, noting how he and Gaines – his current roommate at the team hotel – have already developed chemistry.

"Today I felt we brought a lot of energy to the group period. It was, 'It's just us two so let's have some fun with it.' "

There are multiple places Johnson can go. He played a year each of right guard and left tackle at Ohio State; both of those, along with left guard, could be an option. Veteran Will Hernandez was a career-long left guard before playing right guard last season; there is also Josh Jones potentially at a guard or right tackle, and Kelvin Beachum at right tackle.

"You put (a player) in a spot, but you might be full-time here (at one position), some guys might be 70/30, 75/25, this position and then put a little work into another position," Gannon said. "Our guys understand the value of playing multiple spots.

"We've got a long time to figure it out."

Johnson is about using that time too. He was asked if he has already started watching video of Week 1 pass rusher Chase Young of the Commanders, with whom Johnson was once teammates at Ohio State. Not yet, Johnson said, because right now, he wants to watch video of his pass-rushing teammates, against whom he will work against first.

As for the position he'll be at when that happens? Johnson doesn't know. He's mentally been working at all four non-center spots, and he knows he'll get a better idea when he is practicing with the entire offensive line starting next week.

"I feel like my role is to understand the scheme, and when I take the field, they tell me where to go and I do the best I can," Johnson said.

