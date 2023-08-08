Paris Johnson Jr. Works To Live Up To First-Round Status

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing praised Johnson's footwork, versatility and intelligence. Johnson did spend a season at guard in college, so that possibility exists, but at 6-foot-7 tackle makes more sense.

"The speed of the game and the communication piece is going to be important," Petzing said.

Johnson already found chemistry with the quarterback for whom he has yet to block. Kyler Murray met Johnson when Johnson came to Tempe on his pre-draft visit and the two made a connection, and Murray has made it clear in recent years he would embrace high picks spent on offensive linemen.

"Paris has been a five-star since high school, always been great at football and in my mind if you're always good at football you'll always be good as long as you continue to do the right things and you work hard and stay true to yourself," Murray said. "I see that from Paris.

"One thing I told him was, 'Be you. You're going to have expectations but don't come in and not be who you are.' You can see the confidence."

The expectations are natural. While the Cardinals did trade down from their original No. 3 slot in the first round, they traded back up to No. 6 to take Johnson.

Johnson will feel the spotlight because of that – "Yeah," he acknowledged, "I do" – but his embrace of Jonathan Gannon's team-first mentality already bleeds from his words and deeds and goes beyond his draft status.

"I feel like ultimately – and I don't know how other first-round picks feel – we're a whole new team with a whole new staff, with new offensive linemen from different teams," Johnson said. "I feel like the spotlight is really on all the Cardinals. It's not all about me.