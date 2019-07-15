Patrick Peterson Top-Rated Cardinals Player On Madden 20

There isn't much of substance happening in the NFL world right now, so how about a little debate? The creators of 'Madden NFL 20' released their ratings on Monday morning, and unsurprisingly, it set the social media world afire.

The Cardinals' lone player above a 90 grade was cornerback Patrick Peterson, who was given a 92. The other players rounding out the top five were running back David Johnson (87 rating), wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (84), right tackle Marcus Gilbert (84), and safety D.J. Swearinger (83).

Edge rushers Terrell Suggs (83) and Chandler Jones (82) were right behind them, followed by safety Budda Baker (80), tight end Charles Clay (80) and inside linebacker Jordan Hicks (80).

As for the rookies, No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray was given a 73 rating with a 91 speed. Cornerback Byron Murphy was the highest-rated rookie at 75, while receivers Hakeem Butler and Andy Isabella both came in at 72.