Pro Football Focus Observations From Week 7

In a result that shocks absolutely no one, outside linebacker Chandler Jones earned the highest Pro Football Focus grade on the Cardinals in Week 7.

Jones had a mammoth showing, piling up four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He set a career-high in sacks and was given a season-best 89.3 grade in the contest.

Jones' season pass-rushing grade from PFF now sits at 90.0, which is fifth in the NFL among pass-rushers behind Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett, Khalil Mack and J.J. Watt.

Jones has consistently been alongside that group in sacks since 2016, which is why it was such a surprise when he didn't make the NFL Network's Top-100 list of players this offseason.

Other Pro Football Focus observations from the win over the Giants:

Cornerback Patrick Peterson didn't have a dominant PFF grade, as the site gave him an overall mark of 63.2. One thing it doesn't account for is plays in which he isn't targeted. Coach Kliff Kingsbury, for instance, said on Monday that Peterson routinely took away the first read of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. That can be a difference-maker, and it doesn't show up in a box score of in the PFF grading.

Terrell Suggs earned the second-best grade on the defense at 82.5, and it was his run defense that did the heavy lifting. There's no question Suggs is a much better run defender than anything the Cardinals had opposite Jones last season.

Chase Edmonds only had the fourth-highest offensive grade on the team, which was due to some of the late negative runs and his drops in the passing game. The overall run grade of 73.7 was solid, and in an underrated aspect of his skillset, Edmonds excelled with an 85.0 pass-blocking grade (although he did miss the big one in punt protection on the blocked punt that led to a Giants touchdown.)

Left tackle D.J. Humphries was the highest-graded offensive lineman at 70.9, including an elite 88.6 pass- blocking grade. Humphries has always been talented. Is he starting to put everything together?