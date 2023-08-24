Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

QB Addition: Cardinals Trade For Joshua Dobbs

Veteran has ties to both Petzing and Ossenfort

Aug 24, 2023 at 03:50 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have traded for quarterback Josh Dobbs, who was with OC Drew Petzing in Cleveland in 2021.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
The quarterback battle has been between Colt McCoy and Clayton Tune while the Cardinals wait on Kyler Murray's return, but a new passer is about to arrive.

The Cardinals added a veteran on Thursday, trading a fifth-round pick in 2024 to the Cleveland Browns for quarterback Josh Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick in a mirror image of the earlier Josh Jones deal. The trade is pending a physical for Dobbs.

Just a few hours before the trade news leaked, there were reports the Browns had confirmed Dobbs was going to be the backup for starter Deshaun Watson. Clearly, the Browns had other plans, and now Dobbs becomes the sixth quarterback on the roster, along with Murray, McCoy, Tune, David Blough and Jeff Driskel.

The Browns, who had placed Kellen Mond on waivers prior to the trade, pulled Mond back on to their roster after the Dobbs deal.

Tune was getting first-team reps on Thursday along with McCoy, and coach Jonathan Gannon has yet to announce a starter. Murray's timeline to return to practice also remains an unknown, but the addition of a quarterback could indicate Murray will remain on the PUP list to begin the season.

Driskel has been out for a couple weeks with an undisclosed injury. The team must get to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.

Dobbs was with the Browns in 2022 when current Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was the quarterbacks coach, and later in the season played for the Titans, where current Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort was in the front office. Since being drafted in the fourth round in 2017 with the Steelers, Dobbs has played in eight games, completing 50-of-85 passes for 456 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Browns beat writer Tony Grossi reported that Dobbs nearly signed with the Cardinals as a free agent before returning to the Browns for a second stint.

