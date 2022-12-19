Another Quarterback Down As Cardinals Fall To Broncos

The week will tell on McCoy. Kingsbury said McCoy was in the concussion protocol. But if McSorley is tapped to play, "I feel good about that," McSorley said.

McCoy went out at the beginning of the second half. The Cardinals had a season-low 240 yards of offense – no surprise given the transient nature of their quarterback situation and a Broncos defense that has been good all season.

"We had a bunch to overcome," Kingsbury said.

It looked like it might be enough in the first half, with Watt and the Cardinals defense dominating even with their top three cornerbacks sitting with injury. Watt had three sacks in the first two quarters, and the Cardinals had six total.

But the Broncos (4-10), who snapped a five-game losing streak, finally turned to the running game after the break, rushing for a season-best 168 yards, 130 coming from Latavius Murray's best game of the season. That was enough to generate more points behind backup quarterback Brett Rypien than the Broncos had with Russell Wilson at QB in a full game this season.

The Broncos rushed for 55 yards in the first half.

"They changed their entire gameplan," Watt said. "They did a great job making adjustments. They made changed – they made a lot of changes – and the second half was very different."

The Cardinals only managed one long drive once McSorley came in – ending on a one-yard James Conner touchdown run – but the outcome was never really in doubt. McSorley threw two interceptions, one setting up the Broncos' final score and the other sealing the outcome.

Finding more offense going forward, especially against a desperate Tampa team that remains in first place in the NFC South despite a 6-8 record, is going to be difficult.

But that's what the Cardinals face.