Quentin Harris Talks About Added Responsibility With Keim Leave

The move for Quentin Harris to become co-interim general manager "happened so fast."
Harris, the Cardinals vice president of player personnel, joined Adrian Wilson, the VP of pro personnel, in that role after GM Steve Keim took a medical leave of absence. Perhaps it can serve as a chance to show the Cardinals -- or another team -- about how Harris or Wilson could be full-time GMs.
But Harris said during an appearance during the "Burns and Gambo" show on Arizona Sports on Thursday that a long-term opportunity isn't what is front of mind.
"I'm just trying to do the best job in the role I'm in right now," Harris said. "You want to put your best foot forward because it is an unknown -- we don't know what's going to happen -- but I want to do my job in these last few weeks, myself and Adrian, do as much as we can to get things rolling in the right direction going into the offseason."
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was seen on this week's episode of "Hard Knocks" -- filmed the week before the Broncos game -- saying Harris and Wilson would work within this new role until at least the end of the regular season.
Harris said the duo's jobs have not changed much, other than more meetings, more face time with Bidwill, and being privy to more organizational decisions and discussions than before.
But Harris, a one-time Cardinals safety from 2002-2005 who joined the franchise as a scout in 2008, said he's had enough exposure to different departments over the past 15 years that "we're prepared for a lot of these things anyway, so it didn't feel overwhelming at all."
Asked about the future of coach Kliff Kingsbury, Harris said he didn't know what might happened and that Bidwill will have those conversations when he deems it time. "That's way above my pay grade," Harris said.
Harris added that discussions about potential free agents aren't happening yet as the team wants to finish out the season.
In the "Hard Knocks" episode, Bidwill also was seen talking to the players and coaches about people "cutting corners," and Harris was asked about the owner's comments.
"My reaction to that is he should be upset," Harris said. "The fan base should be upset. We're upset internally. When we're not winning, we're obviously not doing things all the way the right way.
"Without going into details, when we're evaluating everyone, we evaluate everything. I'm being evaluated, the coaches are being evaluated, the players are being evaluated. It can be as little as your area being tidy, it can be as little as how you handle yourself.
"When we are not winning we have to change things, we have to look at every angle."
Harris acknowledged the distractions the Cardinals have faced all season, and the struggles on the field, but said he and Wilson can't do anything to change what has already happened.
"All we can do is move forward," Harris said.