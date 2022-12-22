Quentin Harris Talks About Added Responsibility With Keim Leave

The move for Quentin Harris to become co-interim general manager "happened so fast."

Harris, the Cardinals vice president of player personnel, joined Adrian Wilson, the VP of pro personnel, in that role after GM Steve Keim took a medical leave of absence. Perhaps it can serve as a chance to show the Cardinals -- or another team -- about how Harris or Wilson could be full-time GMs.

But Harris said during an appearance during the "Burns and Gambo" show on Arizona Sports on Thursday that a long-term opportunity isn't what is front of mind.

"I'm just trying to do the best job in the role I'm in right now," Harris said. "You want to put your best foot forward because it is an unknown -- we don't know what's going to happen -- but I want to do my job in these last few weeks, myself and Adrian, do as much as we can to get things rolling in the right direction going into the offseason."

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was seen on this week's episode of "Hard Knocks" -- filmed the week before the Broncos game -- saying Harris and Wilson would work within this new role until at least the end of the regular season.

Harris said the duo's jobs have not changed much, other than more meetings, more face time with Bidwill, and being privy to more organizational decisions and discussions than before.