Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Michael Bidwill Doesn't Want 'Cutting Corners'

TREY MCBRIDE HAD INTERNAL PRESSURE TO UP HIS GAME

A chunk of the episode was dedicated to rookie tight end Trey McBride, who was returning home for the game against the Broncos. McBride had had a tough season until late. At one point a practice rep from earlier in the season was shown and Kliff Kingsbury can be heard saying "Trey's got to play faster." And after recapping the Zach Ertz injury, we see a scene with then-tight ends coach Steve Heiden telling McBride in the meeting room that his bad techniques and mental errors "all gotta stop." McBride is playing much better, and had the best game of his young career against the Broncos -- much to the delight of his family.