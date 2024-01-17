Refreshed Kyler Murray Sees Optimism With Cardinals Path

Time was needed. Murray himself didn't believe that but Gannon sent the warning anyway after the Cardinals beat the Falcons in Murray's first game back. By the time the Cardinals beat the Eagles and nearly the Seahawks to close out the season, it was easier to see how Murray fit in the offense.

With what he saw, and what could be done in the offseason, Gannon detailed the reasons Murray was the main reason he is enthused to get to 2024.

"The competitor that he is," Gannon said. "His will to win. The teammate that he is. The person that he is. His intangibles to move forward with this team and play winning football week in and week out."

For all the excellent teams Murray has been a part of – state titles in high school, playoff teams in college, a 7-0 start in the Cardinals' 2021 playoff year – that he chose a four-win team as "one of my favorite teams to ever be a part of" leaves an impression.

Some of that had to do with how 2022 ended, with his injury and frayed relationship with previous coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Unlike the previous offense, Murray was used under center more and more often, and showed that yes, it could be part of his game. He had an excellent running game to lean on and formed a rapport with tight end Trey McBride. In the finale, it looked like he was getting there with wide receiver Michael Wilson as well.

After an offseason adding pieces – a wide receiver, offensive line – and coordinator Drew Petzing tweaking the playbook, what will Murray look like next season?

"I think he can hit another level," Gannon said. "I know our team can. I know the offense can."

It all has to play out on the field. Murray dismissed the idea he would take much time off – he said after the last game he'd be working out the next day and Gannon confirmed that in his final press conference – and the smiles come more frequently these days.