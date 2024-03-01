Ricky Pearsall More Than One Spectacular Catch (And Proof Of Deep Class)

Ricky Pearsall admitted his life got better after his one-handed catch early in the college football season went viral -- a catch he has re-lived countless times.
"I think people have shown it to me more than I've watched it back, but probably a lot," Pearsall said with a smile while at the NFL Scouting combine on Friday.
The wide receiver class is loaded this draft season. The names Harrison, Nabers and Odunze will get most of the headlines, but then there are players like Pearsall -- who went to high school five minutes from the Cardinals complex at Tempe Corona del Sol and started his college career at Arizona State before transferring to Florida -- who catch the attention.
Pearsall's speed is one of the things scouts will look at (he will run the 40 this weekend here in Indianapolis) but he has confidence he will show what he needs to show.
"My fluidity (and) running routes sticks out," Pearsall said. "Nothing that gets thrown at me throws me off guard in my routes. There are a lot of moving pieces when you are running routes. You have to see everything change and coverages changes. Film watching is really important when it comes to that."
Pearsall is also a willing blocker, which in the Cardinals' context is important (which was seen in Michael Wilson's rookie season.)
Pearsall had a strong week at the Senior Bowl, after a final season with the Gators when he had 65 catches for 965 yards.
It should be noted the Cardinals had a strong contingent of coaches in the Senior Bowl, with Chris Cook coaching the offensive line and Israel Woolfork coaching the quarterbacks of the American squad -- of which Pearsall was a part. (Connor Senger, for wideouts, and Autry Denson, for running backs, coached the National squad.)