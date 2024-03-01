Ricky Pearsall More Than One Spectacular Catch (And Proof Of Deep Class)

Ricky Pearsall admitted his life got better after his one-handed catch early in the college football season went viral -- a catch he has re-lived countless times.

"I think people have shown it to me more than I've watched it back, but probably a lot," Pearsall said with a smile while at the NFL Scouting combine on Friday.

The wide receiver class is loaded this draft season. The names Harrison, Nabers and Odunze will get most of the headlines, but then there are players like Pearsall -- who went to high school five minutes from the Cardinals complex at Tempe Corona del Sol and started his college career at Arizona State before transferring to Florida -- who catch the attention.

Pearsall's speed is one of the things scouts will look at (he will run the 40 this weekend here in Indianapolis) but he has confidence he will show what he needs to show.