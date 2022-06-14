Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Rodney Hudson Absent, So Justin Pugh May Be Cardinals Center

With one veteran a question mark, another puts off retirement in return

Jun 14, 2022 at 02:20 PM
Darren Urban

Offensive lineman Justin Pugh gets work at a recent Cardinals' practice.
Starting center Rodney Hudson is not at Cardinals' mandatory minicamp, and the absence is not excused, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday as the team opened its last two days of work of the offseason.

Kingsbury declined to get into details about why Hudson was missing, only saying the sides were "working through something."

But he did note that one of the players getting work at center with Hudson gone was veteran left guard Justin Pugh – who not only said he thought a potential position change could extend his career, but also that he nearly retired after the 2021 season.

It was a noteworthy turn of events for the offensive line, which suddenly looks a lot less settled than it appeared.

"I could see myself playing center," Pugh said. "I've capped out money-wise at guard. Why not go out and see if I can play center? In this offseason, with Kyler (Murray), center is a very important position. There are a lot of centers that play older in their years, because physically it's not as demanding. Mentally it's much more intense, and that's where I think I can succeed.

"We'll try it out. We'll see how it goes. If I don't play real well, you'll see me at left guard."

Veteran Sean Harlow brings with him the most Cardinals' experience at center without Hudson, although Harlow's natural position – like Pugh – is guard. The same goes for sixth-round pick Lecitus Smith, who has also been working some at center.

There were reports the Cardinals were considering spending their first-round pick on a center. They have also had in for a visit free agent Billy Price, who played with the Giants last season.

Pugh is close with Hudson, having him at his bachelor party and wedding this offseason. But he said he doesn't talk football with his teammate, and whatever Hudson and the team are discussing now is "above my paygrade."

Pugh made it clear, however, that his decision to nearly retire after last season came from frustration about taking a paycut for the season, and he had already begun to transition to a post-football life when GM Steve Keim reached out about a return.

"I kind of went out on my own terms, but someone has to block Aaron Donald, so they needed to bring me back," Pugh said with a smile.

Pugh said he had a number in mind it would take to get him to play – the Cardinals signed him to a $5.5 million salary for the year – but the sting was real a season ago, when the Cards shaved about $3 million from his compensation.

"All of a sudden, it's 'I'm going to cut your pay,' and I don't care what you do, someone cuts your pay by 33 percent, you're not going to be happy," Pugh said. "Then you factor in how much you love the game, how much you love being around the guys, how much you love to compete, and there is no dollar amount that can fill that gap."

Pugh is in a better place now, noting that he attended a concert with Keim this offseason that had to come after he signed his new deal.

His weight had dwindled to 265 as he got ready for his wedding and began to move to a post-NFL life, but Pugh said he is back to consuming 5,000 smart calories a day to get back to his proper playing weight by training camp.

Now the Cardinals and Pugh will see if he is at left guard or perhaps center, as the Hudson situation plays out.

"Until they can bring someone in who can actually replace me, they'll have to pay me," Pugh said. "That's the business. I proved myself valuable enough last year to come back."

The First Day Of Minicamp

Images from the first day of Cardinals minicamp in 2022

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9), Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9), Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9), Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9), Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) and Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) and Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley (13) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley (13) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (31) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (31) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella (17) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella (17) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson (89) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson (89) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce Jr. (49)during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce Jr. (49)during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Greg Long (65) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Greg Long (65) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Danny Isidora (63) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Danny Isidora (63) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi (69) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi (69) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley (13) and Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley (13) and Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (31), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella (17), Arizona Cardinals safety Tae Daley (48),during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (31), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella (17), Arizona Cardinals safety Tae Daley (48),during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Joshua Miles (66) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Joshua Miles (66) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Eric Smith (72) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Eric Smith (72) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Wooten (50) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Wooten (50) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Manny Jones (75) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Manny Jones (75) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Related Content

news

You've Got Mail: Minicamp Has Arrived

Topics include Cameron Thomas, No. 24, and free-agency urgency

news

Jalen Thompson Ready To Add Next Chapter To His Story

Safety has emerged from supplemental 5th-round pick to key starter

news

James Conner Leads Running Back Room

Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward among those competing to be the backup

news

Father-To-Be J.J. Watt Continues To Evolve

Cardinals need defensive lineman on field in second season with team

news

You've Got Mail: Bringing OTAs To A Close

Topics include Kyler's contract situation, veteran FA help and Humphries' future

news

No Surprise D.J. Humphries Sees Future Remaining In Arizona

Tackle is heading into final year of his current contract

news

After Knee Injury, DeAndre Hopkins Will Be Ready For Training Camp

Wide receiver's role in practice could be altered with upcoming suspension

news

Dennis Gardeck In A Rush To Help Cardinals On, Off Field

Linebacker seeks to mentor one of his new teammates each year

news

Rondale Moore Building Healthy Dose Of Confidence

Wide receiver expected to fill slot with Christian Kirk departure

news

Kyler Murray Returns For Cardinals OTA Work

Kingsbury said quarterback's presence is 'day to day'

news

Cardinals Coping After Death Of Teammate Jeff Gladney

Cornerback killed in a car accident on Memorial Day

Advertising