Sean Murphy-Bunting Hopes To Be For What Cardinals Have Been Waiting

While he mostly played on special teams, the Cardinals also re-signed cornerback Bobby Price and brought in Michael Ojemudia and Darren Hall. With Hamilton a free agent, having Murphy-Bunting in the room not only adds experience but also an on-field talent that can slot him into the top cornerback role.

One of the ways Murphy-Bunting said he could help the younger cornerbacks in the room is by "pulling guys along who may need it and adjusting to how guys react to certain situations." That'll take place both on the field and in the meeting rooms.

But coach Jonathan Gannon's message to Murphy-Bunting is simple.

"Go do your thing, we signed you for a reason," Gannon said. "He's a really good player. He's played at a high level. He's a versatile player, and just like (linebacker) Mack (Wilson), has high football character, loves ball. He's going to love it here."

Murphy-Bunting has played both on the outside and in the slot. He's comfortable wherever defensive coordinator Nick Rallis places him but said he loves the ability to line up and jam a wide receiver at the line outside with physicality.

"Regardless, my job is to get the ball back to our offense," Murphy-Bunting said. "Regardless of if I have to make a run fit and support the run and try to punch the ball out that way or if it's a pass breakup or an interception, I'm always trying to attack the ball. That's just the kind of guy they're bringing in."

Gannon recalled scouting Murphy-Bunting out of Central Michigan when he was the defensive backs/cornerbacks coach with the Colts. Murphy-Bunting was ultimately drafted in the second round in 2019 to the Buccaneers.

Entering Year 6 in the NFL, the next chapter in Murphy-Bunting's story will finally feature Gannon.