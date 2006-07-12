Seats Designed for Comfort at Cardinals Stadium



*

As the opening of Cardinals Stadium draws nearer, azcardinals.com will continue to look at some of the unique features fans will be able to enjoy when they are cheering on the Cardinals this season and for many years to come. This week, we take a look at the seats in Cardinals Stadium…

When watching the game of football there is nothing better than comfort. The state-of-the-art Cardinals Stadium opening in less than a month will offer fans the comfort needed to truly enjoy a NFL game.

The stadium is impressive with its innovative architectural designs, cutting-edge technology, retractable roof, luxury lofts, and North America's first retractable playing field. In addition, whether you're sitting in general or club seating you will experience comfortable chairs unlike any other stadium.

Since the team's arrival to Arizona, the Cardinals played eighteen seasons at Sun Devil Stadium on the campus of Arizona State University. At Sun Devil Stadium only 6,000 seats were accompanied with armrests and seatbacks, while the rest were metal benches that baked under the pressure from the sun.

At the new Cardinals Stadium every seat will be accompanied by armrests and seatbacks giving everyone a chance when they're not standing up and cheering for the Cardinals, to sit back and enjoy the game.

Each seat also has the design of the Cardinals birdhead on the back and side of their chair exemplifying the tradition of the Arizona Cardinals Football Club.

Another exceptional feature about the seats is the width. At Sun Devil Stadium the average width of a seat was 18." At Cardinals Stadium the seats are 19" in general seating areas and 21" in the club levels, providing fans with more personal space to stretch out during the game.

The seats are also aligned at angles throughout the building. The layout was purposely designed as such in order to provide excellent sight lines from all seats throughout the building so that your eyes would always be focused on the field.

Every seat at Cardinals Stadium is also equipped with a cup holder so fans do not have to worry about their drinks being knocked over during the game.