Take Note: Kei'Trel Clark Makes Push To Start As Rookie

Against the Broncos, "I thought he competed," Gannon added. "He was in the right spots with the right technique most of the time that's a tough position out there, that's why those guys get paid a lot of money. It's a hard position. You have heard me say, a 3-technique (lineman) gets cut out, a run goes for 10 yards, no one knows. But if a DB is not perfect, he's on ESPN."

Temperament is crucial to a good cornerback, as is the aforementioned confidence. When Clark was young, he'd play with the older kids and have faux fights with his uncles and from there, a mindset that he could stand up to anything was developed.

Clark hopes to be able to face Patrick Mahomes in the game against the Chiefs on Saturday. Whether that can happen is still to be determined, both with Mahomes' status and when Clark comes into the game. Against the Broncos – in which Clark had a highlight-worthy diving pass breakup – he came off the bench behind Matthew.

That battle is ongoing, although Clark said "it's all love" between the two.

"Me and Chris talked in camp and I was like, 'I appreciate you,'" Clark said. "There has never been any hate toward each other. We know we are making each other better every single day."

Starting in the regular season is possible, but not the focus yet. Just like the notebooks that have to wait.

"My emotions? They are neutral right now," Clark said. "Of course I am excited. I am in the NFL. This is what I dreamed of since I was a little kid.