I am so grateful to be awarded cheerleader of the week! I am thrilled to be back for another !exciting season with the Cardinals. This will be my second season cheering and I am more energized than ever. Performing is my passion and it's a dream come true to be living my passion on and off the field with the Arizona Cardinal Cheerleaders. It's an honor to be around such classy and talented women who share that same passion. Being a cheerleader has helped me to grow as an individual both personally and professionally. This truly is the experience of a lifetime.

One of my favorite parts about being a cheerleader is the show team. This is the group of women within the cheer team who travel to different military bases around the world to interact and entertain the troops. Armed Forces Entertainment and the Cardinals organization gave me the opportunity to travel to Korea, Japan, Guam and Hawaii to perform for US troops and their families. While we were there we also had the chance to learn about the different cultures and interact with the local people.

When I'm not dancing, working, or at school I like to keep busy. I enjoy spending time with my husband, family and friends, playing with my puppies, traveling, watching movies, reading, and participating in any outdoor activities (sports, swimming, running).

My friends and family have shown me the value of life this year. One of my best friends was in an accident last year where she was paralyzed from the chest down. She was told she would never walk again, but thanks to positive thinking, encouragement, and faith she was able to overcome it. She is now walking and getting closer to being back to her normal self everyday. This proves that you can do anything you put your mind to; this inspires me to live life to the fullest everyday and not take anything for granted.

We all have high hopes for this season, the Cardinals are looking better than ever! Let's hope for another trip to the Super bowl! I'll see you at the next game, keep up the energy!!!

Go Big Red!