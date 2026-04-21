Could Cardinals Fall In Love With Running Back At 3 In Draft?

As the draft creeps closer, the chatter about what the Cardinals might do with the third overall pick intensifies as well.

The Raiders will take QB Fernando Mendoza. The Jets will likely take a pass rusher, either David Bailey or Arvell Reese. The Cardinals will take ... running back Jeremiyah Love? (For the record, I still don't see it, but never say never.)

I have no doubt GM Monti Ossenfort will at least explore trade-down options, if there are any. But man, the Love-to-Arizona train is picking up steam, rightfully or not, as Thursday's first round approaches. It's everywhere nationally, whether real or as a spark to generate trade talk.

But the idea of Love does provide a) a gamebreaker who many consider the best football player in the draft class and b) an exciting pick for the fanbase. Again, there is a lot in play here. Running back is not considered a cornerstone position. And in keeping James Conner and signing Tyler Allgeier (and hearing new coach Mike LaFleur talk about running backs coming from a lot of different places), the Cardinals have other places where top prospects are needed ahead of running back.

I have to say, I do keep coming back to a quote from center Hjalte Froholdt when he spoke earlier this month. He was not talking about Love, but he was talking about what a good running back could do even if the offensive line wasn't necessarily dominant.

"I think (being a) running back is a lost art," Froholdt said. "People think, 'Running backs are just running backs, as long as the O-line blocks well, we're good.' But I can't even count the number of times J.C. has bailed us out just because he does stuff the rest of the population can't do.