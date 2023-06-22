Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The Freak: Owen Pappoe Seeks To Turn Athletic Gifts Into Football Success

Rookie linebacker plans to be NFL strength coach after playing career

Jun 22, 2023 at 11:05 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Rookie linebacker Owen Pappoe walks out to a recent practice.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Rookie linebacker Owen Pappoe walks out to a recent practice.

Owen Pappoe has been The Freak for a long time.

Much longer than his Twitter account, the handle of which is @TheFreak. Longer than his career at Auburn, from where the Cardinals plucked the linebacker as one of their fifth-round picks in April's draft. Certainly long before he grew into 6-foot, 228-pound athletic whirlwind who ran a 4.39 40 and benched 225 pounds 29 times.

Pappoe got the nickname from his defensive coordinator after the last game of his first season playing football – in middle school.

"It kind of took a life of its own as the years went by," Pappoe said.

The moniker was a nod to former Titans and Eagles star edge rusher Javon Kearse, who was the original Freak. But as Pappoe grew up, the nickname couldn't have fit any better.

Not only was Pappoe a talented football player, he long has had a passion for being in shape. He got his degree in exercise science, and his plan after his NFL playing career is over is to stay in the NFL as a strength and conditioning coach.

"Learning how to take care of your body has always interested me," Pappoe said. "I was always a guy even back in high school. You've got to be eating right, cut out junk food, take weight training serious, stretch and all that. It's a huge part not only of the game but in life, man."

Pappoe has the right body and the right attitude. Now he has to find where he has the right fit on the field.

Even with his athletic talent, he was still a fifth-round pick. It didn't phase him, after his agent told him he could go anywhere from the third- to fifth-round – "It's a blessing to be drafted, whether you are the No. 1 pick or Mr. Irrelevant" – but it still leaves a question on the kind of mark he can leave.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon understands the desire to reconcile Pappoe's freakish athleticism with his draft spot, but he isn't going to complain.

"Everyone has a different flavor of what they like, and I was surprised where we got him, honestly," Gannon said, noting that the linebacking criteria he and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis seek begins with being able to play in space.

"He fits the description of what we are looking for."

Pappoe just wants to learn the inside linebacker role with Rallis and turn into what he can. He figures to have a spot on special teams, and maybe grow into something bigger.

Out of all his physical gifts, he'll admit he is impressed with his speed the most, noting his Combine time but adding "I feel like people still haven't see how truly fast I am."

Pappoe smiled and relayed a story about watching video of a recent offseason practice when he took a "crazy line" to the backfield, sidestepped an offensive lineman and exploded into the backfield to make a "play" (such that it can be in the non-contact world of June work.)

"It doesn't feel like I move that fast," said The Freak. "But I see the tape and I'm like, 'Damn. That's crazy.'"

PHOTOS: Arizona Cardinals Adaptive Camp With Mikey's League

Images of the Adaptive Football Camp event hosted by the Arizona Cardinals in partnership with Mikey's League at the Dignity Health Training Complex

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
9 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
10 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
11 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
12 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
13 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
14 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
15 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
16 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
17 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
18 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
19 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
20 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
21 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
22 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
23 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
24 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
25 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
26 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
27 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
28 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
29 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
30 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
31 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
32 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
33 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
34 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
35 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
36 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
37 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
38 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
39 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
40 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
41 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
42 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
43 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
44 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
45 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
46 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
47 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
48 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
49 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
50 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
51 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
52 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
53 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
54 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
55 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
56 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
57 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
58 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
59 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
60 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
61 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
62 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
63 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
64 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
65 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
66 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
67 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
68 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
69 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
70 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
71 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
72 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
73 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
74 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
75 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
76 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
77 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
78 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
79 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
80 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
81 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
82 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
83 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
84 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
85 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
86 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
87 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
88 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
89 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
90 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
91 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
92 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
93 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
94 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
95 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
96 / 96

The Arizona Cardinals partner with Mikey's League for a youth football camp at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Joel Honigford Hoping To Catch On As Cardinals Tight End

Former Michigan offensive lineman had one college reception

news

Depth Of Field: Captures By Clark

Exploring downtown Phoenix through the lens of the Cardinals photographer and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark

news

You've Got Mail: Cardinals Head Into The Offseason

Topics include Simmons' move, Marco Wilson, and fifth-year options

news

Top Takeaways From The Cardinals' 2023 Offseason

Murray's rehab, Collins on the outside and question marks on defense

news

Arizona Cardinals Announce 2023 Training Camp Dates

Team to hold 11 open practices at State Farm Stadium

news

As The Offseason Ends, Accountability Priority For Cardinals

Team next practices in training camp in late July

news

Cardinals Again Emphasize How Civics Matter Through D.C. Trip

Franchise teams with Close Up to send high school students on team plane

news

Isaiah Simmons Looks To Master His Future

Defensive back is veteran's spot as he goes into contract year

news

Budda Baker On Hand For Minicamp, But Not Practicing

Notes: Safety still engaged with learning playbook; Kyler update

news

Cardinals Sign Wide Receiver Brandon Smith

Move made on the eve of mandatory minicamp

news

You've Got Mail: Minicamp Week

Topics include Colt McCoy, change for K1, and where Paris plays

Advertising