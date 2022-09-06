Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The Manning Brothers Will 'Manningcast' Cardinals-Patriots In December

ESPN2 simulcast created a following in season one last year

Sep 06, 2022 at 08:51 AM
When the Cardinals last played a football game, there was a Manningcast. Obviously, the Cardinals would like to give Peyton and Eli a better game about which to opine -- the Manningcast is ESPN2's simulcast of "Monday Night Football" games featuring the Manning brothers and a handful of guests -- and they will have a regular-season game for which to do it.

When the 2022 regular-season Manningcast schedule was released, the Cardinals' MNF game against the Patriots on Dec. 12 is one of the featured games. (The Monday night Mexico City game is not.)

Larry Fitzgerald was one of the Manningcast guests for the Rams' playoff game; I'd guess there is a chance he could be asked back for the New England game.

