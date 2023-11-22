The Reboot Of Kyler Murray

Murray has always taken losses hard. That did not fade with his time away.

"The way he owned it and the way he reacted was a very appropriate reaction – not that there is a wrong way," Petzing said. "You react the way you react. As you process, that's where the important part comes in. He did a nice job being honest with himself, with his teammates, with me."

The learning curve isn't going to suddenly flatten. While Murray's snaps under center fell from nine in his first game back to five, he insisted he enjoys being under center and Petzing said Murray's time under center will continue to be dictated by the matchup and offensive plan.

All his football life, Murray's footwork has been with his right foot forward. That is flipped in Petzing's system – and footwork is tied to timing on each play.

Petzing said Murray can make plays with "dirty feet" – improper footwork – but that is not the goal. The OC acknowledged he had expected to see Murray with more instances of poor footwork against the Texans, and the video revealed that wasn't so.

"I would not say he's struggled with it," Petzing said. "He's picked it up as fast if not faster than most of the guys I've seen make the transition."

Murray said he was OK with the new footwork although he acknowledged it was "still kind of a mind trick" to make sure he does it right. The QB had said after the game it came into play on his poor fourth-down throw to tight end Trey McBride.

"That was the first missed throw as far as missing the throw," Murray said. "Some throws the first game I didn't feel great about but we still completed them. This one was the most frustrating for me the past two weeks. I feel if we complete that pass, game is a little different."

In the end, Kyler will do Kyler things too, like the crazy fourth-and-1 touchdown run on which he acknowledged Wednesday he didn't think he would end up scoring on – until, in the moment, he found a way.

"Do I feel like I'm in a groove?" Murray said. "Getting there."

"I hope next season is different, a more normal offseason," he added. "That is something I look forward to. But right now I'm in the situation where I have to deal with it and somehow get better every week."

