This Trip To Mexico Much Different For Cardinals Against 49ers

Defense can't slow San Francisco run game in 38-10 loss

Nov 21, 2022 at 09:14 PM
Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch races upfield with a 47-yard catch during a game at Estadio Azteca Monday night against the 49ers. (Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals)
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
MEXICO CITY -- Leading into "Monday Night Football," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said it wasn't going to be the 7,000-plus feet of elevation as much as which team plays better that would determine the winner.

In the second half at Estadio Azteca, that turned out to be the 49ers, and now the Cardinals' slim postseason hopes have dwindled to nearly nil after a 38-10 loss.

The 49ers (6-4) ran the ball a surprisingly few seven times in the first half, but opened the second half with seven runs on eight plays for a touchdown drive that made a 14-point bulge from which the Cardinals (4-7) never could recover. The 49ers averaged more than seven yards a play up until the final kneeldowns.

Colt McCoy got his second straight start at quarterback for the injured Kyler Murray, and while the offense had their moments -- DeAndre Hopkins again shined -- they could not generate enough consistently. Greg Dortch did have a 47-yard catch-and-run in place of the injured Rondale Moore, setting up a touchdown while also executing the Cardinals' first play all season of at least 40 yards.

Dortch had the first 100-yard game of his career.

McCoy, who had taken multiple hits and at times was slow to get up, was replaced by Trace McSorley in the fourth quarter.

