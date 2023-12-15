Three Big Things: 49ers Week

- 49ERS at CARDINALS
- 2:05 p.m. Sunday
- State Farm Stadium
- Line: Cardinals +12.5 (For more details see BetMGM.com)
Trey McPlay Will Get His Record
With his first reception on Sunday, tight end Trey McBride will become the Cardinals' record holder for catches in a season by a tight end with 57. Sitting on 56, he shares the record with Zach Ertz and Hall of Famer Jackie Smith. McBride's 610 yards is also sixth among tight ends in the league. For McBride, bring on all the Cardinals' tight end marks. "There's been a lot of great tight ends that have played, some good ones here," he said. "Hopefully we can get those records out of there and start fresh."
No Turnover Cardinals
Jonathan Gannon harps on playing turnover free football. In Week 13 against the Steelers, the Cardinals did not cough up the ball against a defense that entered the game tied for first in the NFL with a +11 turnover differential. The win marked the sixth game for the Cardinals this season without a turnover, tied with the Cowboys, Texans, and their upcoming opponent, the 49ers. San Francisco's defense is elite at taking the ball, like the Steelers, ranking as the NFL's best in the category once shared with the Steelers. Their 23 takeaways are tied with the Bills for second-most in the league.
Spoiling The Niners Good Time
The 49ers were the first team in the league to clinch a playoff berth this season. With a win on Sunday, they would not only continue their path to earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, they'd also officially clinch the NFC West. The Cardinals would love nothing more than to play spoiler for their NFC West brethren and delay the Niners from earning the division's crown. There's certainly an element of pride that comes into play when playing football, which is why the Cardinals hope to leave State Farm Stadium celebrating a win -- and taking one from the 49ers.