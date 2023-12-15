Three Big Things: 49ers Week

Spoiling The Niners Good Time

The 49ers were the first team in the league to clinch a playoff berth this season. With a win on Sunday, they would not only continue their path to earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, they'd also officially clinch the NFC West. The Cardinals would love nothing more than to play spoiler for their NFC West brethren and delay the Niners from earning the division's crown. There's certainly an element of pride that comes into play when playing football, which is why the Cardinals hope to leave State Farm Stadium celebrating a win -- and taking one from the 49ers.