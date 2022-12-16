Three Big Things: Broncos Week

Life Without Kyler

Long term there are some – many – things the Cardinals are going to have to figure out while Kyler Murray tries to come back from his torn ACL. Short-term? The Cardinals lost what was most important to the team, which was to get their franchise quarterback headed in the right direction over the last four games. Now, it's seeing what Colt McCoy can do over a month of starts, the longest stretch of starting he'll have since 2011 – when Murray was still in middle school. The Broncos have a good defense. Murray's scrambling ability would have been helpful. But McCoy will find a rhythm with DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown and, as long as the Cards don't fall behind and let McCoy be a sitting duck like the end of the Patriots game, this offense will find a way to function. They've shown that (and, unfortunately, the offense never was consistent with Murray healthy either.)