Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Players coach Kliff Kingsbury Seeks Player Accountability

KINGSBURY IS DRIVEN IN PART BECAUSE OF HIS FAILED NFL PLAYING CAREER

Cameras followed Kingsbury on a drive into the office one morning, noting it was 3:12 a.m. when he was awake and just before 4 when he was getting to the Dignity Health Training Center, ready to get in his morning workout before the rest of the day started. The coach mentions on his ride in that after not doing everything he could to be successful as an NFL quarterback -- he doesn't get into details -- he promised himself he wouldn't make the same mistake in the second part of his football career. That includes early rising and cramming in as much as he could, and being the first-in-last-out-type.