Three Big Things: Chiefs Week

Patrick Mahomes turned himself into a first-round draft pick under Kliff Kingsbury when both were at Texas Tech. Kingsbury downplays his role, as he often does, but Mahomes said Kingsbury was the one who helped him become the man he has become. That man just happens to be one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks in the NFL. Mahomes said this week he hoped Kingsbury wouldn't have anything on him that he could use against the Chiefs, although Mahomes also rightly said he's grown a lot in his NFL career since Mahomes went pro. This isn't the Super Bowl, but it's an important opener, and certainly both these guys would like to be able to come out with the win. How Kliff (and his staff) prepare to deal with Mahomes will go a long way in determining that fact.