Kliff Kingsbury, Patrick Mahomes Finally Meet In NFL

In 2017, the Cardinals knew Carson Palmer was coming to the end of his career. They were looking for a long-term replacement. And they were optimistic Mahomes – whom then-coach Bruce Arians personally worked out -- would be there at No. 13.

But then the Chiefs traded with the Bills jumping from No. 27 all the way up to 10. (The Texans traded up from 25 to 12 to get Watson).

"As that draft was falling I was like 'He's ours,' " Arians recounted on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. "It's either him or Deshaun (Watson). But Pat, he was right there — Kansas City doesn't need a quarterback. They take him, and I was like 'what?' "

Had Mahomes come to the Cardinals, they wouldn't have Murray. Kingsbury likely wouldn't be the coach, either.

Instead, they face each other Sunday.

"For Kliff, it'd be like me playing Coach (Lincoln) Riley," Murray said. "They probably have this on their mind."

The two have long competed. At Tech, there were daily battles to throw long passes into a garbage can, and Kingsbury – the former QB – took on Mahomes and the rest of the quarterback room.

"Kliff trusted Pat with everything with the offense," said Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley, who was a freshman at Texas Tech during Mahomes' final season there. "What he's doing now in the league, he's been doing that, in college, in practice and the games. Seeing Pat going crazy every year, it's fun seeing one of your former teammates."

Wesley guessed the two might have a dinner on the line based on Sunday's outcome. Mahomes and Kingsbury talked about the text chain they take part in with current Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, but Mahomes said he doesn't think there will be a lot of conversation between the two this week.

"It'll be an awesome moment we will have forever," Mahomes said. "I just hope I get the win so I'll have the bragging rights for the rest of time."

Kingsbury, while still coaching college, once predicted Mahomes would eventually become the highest-paid player in the league. (He was right, for a time.)

But Kingsbury wasn't taking too much credit for spotting Mahomes and chasing him for football, even if few looked at Mahomes in that way once upon a time.

"It's pretty much sheer luck on that front that I've been able to cross paths with a lot of those guys," Kingsbury said. "Once I get with the player, I like to try and figure out what makes them tick and what they do best, and what they like to do and how they like to play and the plays they like, and I try to dive into that.

"But as far as recognizing talent, you can turn on those guys' highlights – whether it was Johnny Football, Pat, Kyler – and the layperson can tell they are one of the best players they've ever seen."

The Mahomes-Murray matchup is one of the best of the NFL's opening weekend. It just happens to pit coach against former student, in a story that started back in Lubbock nearly a decade ago.

"This is going to be a huge game, and throw Kyler in there too," Cook said. "Texas high school football. I feel like I can't lose with either one of them.