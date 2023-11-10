Three Big Things: Falcons Week

ATL's Top Targets

While their record might not tell the full story, the Falcons have a dominant trio of explosive offensive targets. First-round pick and Arizona native Bijan Robinson has been averaging five yards per carry and has collected more than 500 rushing yards. The tight end duo of Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith has also been effective for Arthur Smith's Falcons. They both rank among the top 10 in the league in receiving yards with a combined total of 811. The Falcons are the only team with two tight ends in the top 20. The Cardinals have played against some of the NFL's top tight ends already, and have done a solid job containing them. Against the 49ers, George Kittle only had one reception for nine yards and while Mark Andrews did score a touchdown for the Ravens, he was limited to 40 yards on the game.