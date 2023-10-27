Three Big Things: Ravens Week

Time For Trey

Check the clock because it's "Trey Time" in the desert. Tight end Trey McBride will be the Cardinals new starting tight end after Zach Ertz was put on Injured Reserve with a quad injury this week. The coaching staff has spoken highly of McBride's ability to not only catch the football but his willingness to develop into a good run blocker. McBride broke out of a rookie drought last year in Week 10 against the Rams. Two weeks ago, against the same opponent, McBride had the unit's most snaps and tied with Michael Wilson for most reception yards. There's certainly been a jump from his rookie season to now. With Ertz sidelined for at least the next four games, McBride's workload is set to increase. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs said that he has a lot of trust in his young tight end and that he's excited to see him step into the role.