Three Big Things: Ravens Week

- RAVENS at CARDINALS
- 1:25 p.m. Sunday
- State Farm Stadium
- Line: Cardinals +9.5 (For more details see BetMGM.com)
Time For Trey
Check the clock because it's "Trey Time" in the desert. Tight end Trey McBride will be the Cardinals new starting tight end after Zach Ertz was put on Injured Reserve with a quad injury this week. The coaching staff has spoken highly of McBride's ability to not only catch the football but his willingness to develop into a good run blocker. McBride broke out of a rookie drought last year in Week 10 against the Rams. Two weeks ago, against the same opponent, McBride had the unit's most snaps and tied with Michael Wilson for most reception yards. There's certainly been a jump from his rookie season to now. With Ertz sidelined for at least the next four games, McBride's workload is set to increase. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs said that he has a lot of trust in his young tight end and that he's excited to see him step into the role.
Clipping The Ravens' Wings
The Ravens are playing excellent on the offensive end, with a new coordinator in Todd Monkin and a quarterback in Lamar Jackson that has made more strides as a passer. Jackson is gifted, no question about that. The weapons at his disposal are equally impactful. Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers leads the Ravens offense with 39 receptions for 442 yards, which is second most among rookies behind Puka Nacua. Tight end Mark Andrews has carved a place in the conversation as one of the NFL's best currently at the position. In each loss this season, the Cardinals have allowed 20 points or more. Playing complimentary football on both sides of the ball and limiting Baltimore's stars will give the Cardinals a shot at surprising the AFC North's top team.
Test Time For The Offensive Line
For the first time all season, the offensive line featured a different lineup last week. Elijah Wilkinson was inactive with a neck injury, and D.J. Humphries was ejected during the second quarter for making contact with an official, prompting Kelvin Beachum to play for the first time this season. It's unknown if Wilkinson will be cleared to play against Baltimore, but Humphries will be back. The unit will be challenged with a Ravens pass rush that ranks atop the NFL. Baltimore has five different players with at least three sacks, most in the league. Against the Seahawks, the Cardinals allowed Dobbs to be sacked four times.