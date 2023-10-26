Cardinals Want To Make A Point - Actually, Many - Against Ravens

It's a fair way to view the situation. Dobbs and Petzing had a scheme in place that some of the NFL's best defenses struggled to limit. Against the Cowboys, linebacker Micah Parsons was a non-factor, and, in the Bay Area, Nick Bosa was quiet all afternoon long.

While it wasn't always enough to get the win, the offense has been able to generate a running game that had opposing defense on their heels.

With running back James Conner sidelined for at least the next two games, Dobbs, wide receiver Rondale Moore, and the running backs will need to continue carrying the rushing game on their backs. Against the Seahawks, Dobbs was able to barrel his way in for a 25-yard score, but that was the only touchdown.

"It's a double-edged sword," Dobbs said. "You're not banging your head against the wall because you know you can do it. But then it's 'okay, why aren't we finishing?'"

"Manage those details and stay in sustained focus. It's easy to focus on plays one, two, the first third down of the drive, the second third down of the drive. But when we're getting in the red zone, the field gets smaller, and your mistakes get more extenuated. You have to lock in on those."

On the season, the Cardinals have only scored 30 second-half points, and only seven in the fourth quarter.

Like most quarterbacks, Dobbs shouldered the blame for the Seahawks' loss, pinpointing details such as the slow start, his footwork, or inaccurate passes. Coach Jonathan Gannon believes everybody should be equally accountable.

"I think we all have to start fast, but that's a narrative," Gannon said. "I'm more concerned about are we operating at a high enough level to put ourselves in position to win the game and that starts when the ball gets kicked off."

Dobbs' time as the Cardinals starting quarterback is potentially coming to an end. Kyler Murray was a full participant at practice for the first time on Wednesday. When he returns, he'll also be able to use his speed, mobility, and skillset to get the Cardinals on the scoreboard.

The coaching staff hasn't ruled out the possibility of Murray playing on Sunday. It's still likely going to be Dobbs, but regardless of who jogs out with the offense, Petzing is hoping to put together a scheme that'll score points and be complimentary for the Cardinals defense.