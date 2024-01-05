Three Big Things: Seahawks Week

- SEAHAWKS at CARDINALS
- 2:25 p.m. Sunday
- State Farm Stadium
- Line: Cardinals +3 (For more details see BetMGM.com)
To learn more about sports betting and how to create safe gambling habits visit responsibleplay.org. If you or anyone you know is experiencing problems related to sports betting help is available 24 hours a day/365 days a year by calling or texting 800-522-4700 or by going to ncpgrambling.org/chat.
Cards On The Run
When Jonathan Gannon was brought in, "cram the ball vertical" was one of the coach's early memorable quotes. The Cardinals have shown that big-time of late. In two of the last three games, against the 49ers and Eagles, the Cardinals have rushed for over 200 yards.The ground-and-pound game has another opportunity to chew up some grass on Sunday. The Seahawks defense ranks 30th in rush yards allowed and rushing touchdowns allowed. Per Next Gen Stats, they also rank 30th in yards allowed after contact. The Cardinals have a one-two punch in James Conner and Michael Carter, and it's likely that the running game will once again have success. Conner is also knocking on the door of his first 1,000 yard season, needing 110 yards to accomplish the feat.
Budda Baker Everywhere All At Once
Ahead of the matchup against his hometown Seahawks, safety Budda Baker was named a starter for the Pro Bowl this season. It's the sixth time in his career that he's received Pro Bowl recognition. Baker wasn't in the top 10 in the fan voting, meaning the votes of players and coaches from around the league shot him to the top. Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was representative of that respect this week. "Budda Baker is everywhere on the field," Metcalf said. Baker, who leads all active Cardinals with 77 tackles even after missing five games this season, will be a focal point as the Seahawks prepare for Sunday's meeting.
Playing Playoff Spoiler
Last week against the Eagles, the Cardinals ended Philadelphia's hopes at the No. 1 seed and made an NFC East title incredibly difficult. Sunday against the Seahawks, they hope to make Seattle's playoffs aspirations impossible. If the Cardinals beat the Seahawks in the season finale, Seattle will be eliminated from playoff contention. If they win, a Packers loss is still needed for them to get in. Seattle's playoff hopes have been in question after a home loss to the Steelers last weekend. "You wonder how you can get better in a week?" Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said to the Seattle media this week. "Well, watch. We're going to do that." Gannon said that his squad "has a lot to play for and this one is no different." A two-game winning streak and shattering a divisional rival's playoff hopes would be a great way to go into the offseason.