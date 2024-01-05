Three Big Things: Seahawks Week

Playing Playoff Spoiler

Last week against the Eagles, the Cardinals ended Philadelphia's hopes at the No. 1 seed and made an NFC East title incredibly difficult. Sunday against the Seahawks, they hope to make Seattle's playoffs aspirations impossible. If the Cardinals beat the Seahawks in the season finale, Seattle will be eliminated from playoff contention. If they win, a Packers loss is still needed for them to get in. Seattle's playoff hopes have been in question after a home loss to the Steelers last weekend. "You wonder how you can get better in a week?" Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said to the Seattle media this week. "Well, watch. We're going to do that." Gannon said that his squad "has a lot to play for and this one is no different." A two-game winning streak and shattering a divisional rival's playoff hopes would be a great way to go into the offseason.