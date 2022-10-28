Three Big Things: Vikings Week

Break The Streak In The Twin Cities

It's hard to believe the Cardinals, since moving to Arizona in 1988 have not beaten the Vikings in Minnesota. That's nine regular season games and one playoff game, and to think a city has been such a hurdle even with double-digit visits is somewhat mind-boggling. The current team has nothing to do with it – the last time the Cardinals played in Minnesota was 2018, when Josh Rosen was the quarterback, Steve Wilks was the coach and only a handful of 2022 players were even on the roster. The here and now is about the Cardinals finding a way to break the streak not for streak-breaking sake but so this team can create a winning streak in 2022, get back to .500, take an NFC foe down and remain in the NFC West race.