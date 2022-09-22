Island Life Intriguing To Byron Murphy Jr.

Murphy has been a full-time starter since his rookie year, thanks to a training camp injury to Robert Alford. He said the right things then, but looking back, "the game seemed too fast for a second," he said.

Moving around from nickel to cornerback was hard. But he's learned how to watch video, he's learned how the league works. He's learned what he wants his challenge to be weekly.

He got a highlight this week with the 59-yard fumble return -- it was the longest scoring fumble return in overtime in NFL history, earning his signed jersey a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- but it's the play-to-play grind that will earn Murphy the most.

"It's great to know your teammate, your peer, you little brother wants that matchup," safety Budda Baker said. "He's mad when he doesn't get that matchup. You want guys who want to go up against the best that want to travel. We want those type of corners on this defense. In this league corners make good money for a reason."

The contract will be a thing at some point. Extensions were handed out this offseason to fellow 2019 draftees Kyler Murray and Jalen Thompson, as well as tackle D.J. Humphries and linebacker Markus Golden.

Murphy would seem to be next on the priority list, although it wouldn't be surprising for it to come up after the season rather than during it.

"The biggest thing for me is to stay focused," Murphy said. "In my mind, I think I'm one of the best in this league. When we talk about money, that's not really my thing.