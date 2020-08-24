Time To Shine For Dan Arnold

Arnold had a pair of touchdown catches in his three contests with the Cardinals last season, and had four receptions for 76 yards and a score in the season finale against the Rams. Even though that game was meaningless in a team sense, Kingsbury said the uptick in playing time would have happened in any scenario.

"He earned those snaps," Kingsbury said.

At 6-foot-6, Arnold is bigger than most safeties, and as a former wide receiver, is faster than many linebackers. It took him some time to adjust to Kingsbury's spread system, but it seems like a fortuitous coupling.

"This offense, it allows athletes to have a lot of free range on getting open and finding green grass," Arnold said. "That really helps."

Arnold appreciates the praise, but with only 20 career receptions to his name, realizes there is a long way to go.

"I got some college buddies that sent me (the NFL Network clip)," Arnold said. "I saw it on Twitter and everything. It's pretty cool, pretty awesome to have some recognition from the outside world. But I think one of the nice things about doing training camp here at State Farm (Stadium) is that we're kind of locked in to what we're doing. It's nice to have some of that recognition, but at the same time, we've got to go in and practice each and every day no matter what, and it doesn't change anything what we've got to do on the practice field."

Kingsbury and Murray are the engines that make this offense go, and both have been lavish in their praise of Arnold since his arrival. With a continued ascent, the young tight end could hitch his wagon to coach and quarterback for the foreseeable future.