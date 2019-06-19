Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

DeepDiveBannernoname-category-logo

Tom Clements' Early Impressions Of Kyler Murray

Cardinals passing game coordinator likes what he sees from rookie QB

Jun 19, 2019 at 09:50 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard/Deep Dive

azcardinals.com

QB Kyler Murray during offseason work
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray during offseason work.

Tom Clements has coached Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, two of the best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, but the Cardinals' passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach hasn't tutored anyone quite like Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals are hoping to be on the cutting edge of the NFL's offensive revolution, and the dual threat capabilities of the No. 1 overall pick will be a big boost.

It remains to be seen if Murray can join the pantheon of elite quarterbacks alongside Favre and Rodgers, but Clements is intrigued about the early returns.

"He's pretty unique," Clements said on Wednesday's Cardinals Underground podcast. "He's very athletic, very quick, very fast, but he can sit in the pocket and make all the throws. I think I said it the day he was drafted: he combines all those qualities, and a guy who is as athletic as him, usually he looks and if his first receiver isn't open, then he goes and uses his athletic ability to run around and make some plays. But Kyler doesn't do that. If the first guy's not open, he'll look through. He'll look to the next guy and go through his progression. He's going to take off when he needs to or when he sees something. He's not going to do it too quickly or unnecessarily."

The knock on the majority of dual-threat quarterbacks is their inability to consistently defeat defenses through the air. Murray was dominant in the passing game last season at Oklahoma and has shown a knack for hitting receivers in stride in offseason work.

"He's very accurate," Clements said. "He makes quick decisions. When he sees something, if he has to get it out quick, he can do it. And he usually puts it in a position where the receiver can catch it. You may be able to improve accuracy to a certain degree, but you either have it or you don't, for the most part."

Clements said the Cardinals defense did a nice job in the past several weeks of trying to confuse Murray with different looks. There will be an adjustment period as a rookie, but Clements said the similarities in style to the Oklahoma offense has made for a smoother transition than usual.

"It is very noticeable, because you look at other places I've been -- when someone comes in and tries to learn a new system entirely different from college, it takes a while," Clements said. "The system we have here, we try to simplify it as much as we can. Kyler's had a background in it and we tried to put things in that he ran at Oklahoma, tried to modify the terminology to help him in that regard. So he's further along as a rookie QB than most rookie QBs, I'd say."

Murray didn't run the 40-yard dash in the pre-draft process, but no one seems to be questioning his top-end speed. Clements confirmed he has a special ability to turn on the jets when needed.

"He can go," Clements said.

Passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tom Clements (left) talks with QB Brett Hundley
Photo by Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Budda Baker Ranked Top-3 NFL Safety By ESPN

Cardinals' Pro Bowler listed among position group's best by players, coaches, execs

news

Cardinals' Offensive Line Handled The Pressure

Group allowed hurry probability of only 7.2 percent in 2020, per NextGenStats tracking data

news

Cardinals Catching Suns Fever With Rest Of Valley

Kingsbury, players excited to root on NBA brethren

news

Isaiah Simmons Switching To Single-Digit Jersey Number

Second-year linebacker swaps No. 48 for No. 9

news

Rodney Hudson Rated Top Center In NFL By PFF

Pro Bowler expected to upgrade the interior considerably in 2021

news

Rondale Moore Not Just A Vertical Threat

Rookie wide receiver's elusiveness could help offense immediately

news

Cardinals Target Elite Athletes In Draft

GM Steve Keim added league-high four players with athleticism score in 90s

news

Kyler Murray And The Hope For Longevity

Fleet-footed signal-caller was least knocked down quarterback in NFL last season

news

Analytical Approval: Cardinals Have Lowest-Priced Running Backs In NFL

GM Steve Keim focused on other positions during first waves of free agency

news

Cardinals Sorting Through Right Tackle Options

Josh Jones may not be front-runner to start at tackle in 2021

news

Humphries, Hopkins, Murray Make PFF's Top 101 Players List

Left tackle judged as the top Cardinals player in 2020

news

Isaiah Simmons Makes Multiple All-Rookie Teams

Cardinals' linebacker showed flashes of his potential throughout 2020

Advertising