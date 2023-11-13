Trey McBride Takes Star Turn Against Falcons

Thirty-four years to the day, McBride left no doubt with 131 yards on eight receptions. The Cardinals second-year tight end laughed and said with a smile how it was crazy that Awalt's performance took place a decade before McBride was born.

"I'm very thankful for this organization," McBride said. "I'm very thankful for all these guys, and I hope that drought doesn't last that long again."

If McBride plays as he did on Sunday, he'll have the chance to consistently put up similar numbers. The connection between he and Murray looked seamless.

"There's not many safeties in the league that can probably guard him," Murray said. "He's getting rolling. He's getting his confidence up. He's got all the ability in the world, so I'm happy to see him do what he's doing."

The Colorado State product has hit his stride, having two 90-plus-yard performances over the last three games. Before his 95 yards Week 8 against the Ravens, his career-best had been 78 receiving yards, set last season. That game was also against the Falcons.

Murray said that all afternoon, McBride was "balling." It's not a surprise to coach Jonathan Gannon, who said McBride "lit it up" on Sunday.

"Catch and run and he made some huge plays," Gannon said. "The guy was breaking tackles. I juiced him on the first one, I didn't like his ball security, and he came off and he knew it before I even told him. He had a huge day and he's a really good player."

McBride was critical of himself following a drop against the Ravens in Week 8 and continues to hold himself accountable even when he put up historic numbers. The 23-year-old tight end, who broke a record that was older than he was, hopes this is just the beginning.