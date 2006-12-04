University Of Phoenix Stadium Named Top NFL Stadium

Street & Smith's Sportsbusiness Journal and Sportsbusiness Daily have presented the results from their second annual SBJ/SBD Readers Survey on the state of the sports industry and University of Phoenix Stadium was named the top stadium in the NFL.

Turnkey Sports & Entertainment partnered with SBJ/SBD, and its FanTrak market intelligence platform was used in compilation and analysis of the results. The survey was conducted October 2-25.

University of Phoenix Stadium, the NFL's newest venue, took the title of best NFL facility from historic Lambeau Field, last year's winner with 14.2%.

The new home of the Cardinals has also been named one of the top 10 stadiums in the world by BusinessWeek.