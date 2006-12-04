Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

University Of Phoenix Stadium Named Top NFL Stadium

Dec 04, 2006 at 02:39 AM
Street & Smith's Sportsbusiness Journal and Sportsbusiness Daily have presented the results from their second annual SBJ/SBD Readers Survey on the state of the sports industry and University of Phoenix Stadium was named the top stadium in the NFL.

Turnkey Sports & Entertainment partnered with SBJ/SBD, and its FanTrak market intelligence platform was used in compilation and analysis of the results. The survey was conducted October 2-25.

University of Phoenix Stadium, the NFL's newest venue, took the title of best NFL facility from historic Lambeau Field, last year's winner with 14.2%.

BEST NFL STADIUM
16.4% University of Phoenix Stadium (AZ Cardinals)
12.6% Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers)
7.1% Qwest Field (Seattle Seahawks)
6.8% Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots)
6.7% Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles)
6.6% Soldier Field (Chicago Bears)

The new home of the Cardinals has also been named one of the top 10 stadiums in the world by BusinessWeek.

The Stadium will host the biggest event in sports next year when Super Bowl XLII is played there on February 3, 2008.

