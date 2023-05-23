Veteran Zach Pascal Hoping To Make Impact On Receiver Room

Pascal wants to work back to better personal production "as long as it's helping the team win games.

"I mean, I just came from playing in the Super Bowl," Pascal said. "That's where my mindset is at. I'm coming in to fill a role and be wherever they need me."

Gannon wasn't getting particular with the role – "When we signed him we had a legitimate role and like we talked about, (but) roles can change – but Pascal will be on the field.

"What Zach brings to the table from a football character standpoint and a receiver and special teams standpoint, I'm glad he's here," Gannon said.

Given that Pascal – and Wilson, for that matter – are bigger receivers, the move to larger wideouts is possible given the smaller size of Brown, Moore and Dortch. Gannon wouldn't say he has a specific philosophy for bigger receivers, however.

"Get open, catch the ball," Gannon said.

Pascal wouldn't mind a chance to do that.