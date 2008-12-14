Vikings vs. Cardinals

Cardinals Inactives
QB Brian St. Pierre (3rd QB)
CB Eric Green
FB Terrelle Smith
LB PagoTogafau
LB Clark Haggans
T Brandon Keith
DT Alan Branch
TE Jerame Tuman
The Vikings won the toss and elected to receive to start the game.
1st QUARTER
Vikings
DRIVE START: Minnesota 20-yard line
KEY PLAY(S): 2nd-6 Antonio Smith sacked Tarvaris Jackson for a 6-yard loss.
FINAL PLAY: Chris Kluwe punted the ball 41-yards
DRIVE TOTALS: 6 plays, 9 yards, 2:56
Cardinals
DRIVE START: Arizona 37-yard line
KEY PLAY(S): 3rd-7 Anquan Boldin dropped a pass that would've resulted in a first down for the Cardinals. Bernard Berrian returned a Ben Graham punt for a touchdown.
FINAL PLAY: Berrian returned Graham's punt 82-yards for a touchdown
DRIVE TOTALS: 3 plays, 3 yards, 0:59
Cardinals
DRIVE START: Arizona 17-yard line
KEY PLAY(S): 2nd-10 Kurt Warner was picked of by Cedric Griffin
FINAL PLAY: Griffin returned the interception
DRIVE TOTALS: 4 plays, 29 yards, 1:30
Vikings
DRIVE START: Arizona 47-yard line
KEY PLAY(S): 3rd-15 Jackson hooked up with Berrian for a 41 -yard touchdown
FINAL PLAY: Berrian 41-yard touchdown
DRIVE TOTALS: 6 plays, 47 yards, 2:51
Cardinals
DRIVE START: Arizona 22-yard line
KEY PLAY(S): 2nd-1 Warner connected with Boldin who caught the ball and then fumbled, turning the ball over to the Vikings.
FINAL PLAY: Darren Sharper recovered the fumble and returned it 42-yards
DRIVE TOTALS: 2 plays, 9 yards, 0:37
Vikings
DRIVE START:Arizona 23-yard line
KEY PLAY(S): Jackson found Rice for 6-yard touchdown
FINAL PLAY: Sidney Rice 6-yard touchdown reception
DRIVE TOTALS: 6 plays, 23 yards, 3:13
Cardinals
DRIVE START: Arizona 26-yard line
KEY PLAY(S): 1st-10 Warner was sacked by Napoleon Harris and Chad Greenway resulting in a 5-yard loss
FINAL PLAY: Ben Graham punted the ball 56-yards
DRIVE TOTALS: 3 plays, 6 yards, 1:23
Cardinals 0 - Vikings 21
2nd QUARTER
Vikings (continued from 1st quarter)DRIVE START: Minnesota 48-yard line
KEY PLAY(S): 3rd-2 Peterson broke a 25-yard run before being tackled inside the Cardinals 20-yard line. Chester Taylor fumbled and Gerald Hayes recovered.
FINAL PLAY: Jackson completed a pass to Chester Taylor for a ten yards and then fumbled. The fumble was recovered by Gerald Hayes.
DRIVE TOTALS: 4 plays, 43 yards, 1:41
Cardinals
DRIVE START: Arizona 9-yard line
KEY PLAY(S): Deep in their own territory J.J. Arrington ripped a 16-yard run, 3rd-10 Warner was chased out of the pocket and completed a 23-yard pass to Jerheme Urban to keep the drive alive, 3rd-7 Warner was sacked by Brian Robison.
FINAL PLAY: Ben Graham punted the ball 36-yards
DRIVE TOTALS: 11 plays, 46 yards, 5:34
Vikings
DRIVE START: Minnesota 9-yard line
KEY PLAY(S): 2nd-20 Adrian Peterson broke a 32-yard run for a first down, Jackson found Taylor for a 11-yard score
FINAL PLAY: 11-yard touchdown reception by Taylor
DRIVE TOTALS: 12 plays, 91 yards, 7:06
Cardinals
DRIVE START: Arizona 40-yard line
KEY PLAY(S):
FINAL PLAY: Ben Graham punted the ball 59-yards
DRIVE TOTALS: 3 plays, 9 yards, 0:43
Vikings
DRIVE START: Minnesota 1-yard line
KEY PLAY(S):
FINAL PLAY:The Vikings ran the clock out to the end the half.
DRIVE TOTALS: 2 plays, 2 yards, 0:42
Cardinals 0 - Vikings 28
3rd QUARTER
Cardinals
DRIVE START: Arizona 27-yard line
KEY PLAY(S): Kurt Warner to Jerheme Urban for a 50-yard score
FINAL PLAY: Warner to Urban for a 50-yd score
DRIVE TOTALS: 3 plays, 73 yards, 1:17
Vikings
DRIVE START: Minnesota 20-yard line
KEY PLAY(S): 3rd-9 Rod Hood stopped Chester Taylor a yard short of he first down forcing Minnesota to punt
FINAL PLAY: 55-yard punt by Kluwe
DRIVE TOTALS: 5 plays, 25 yards, 2:38
CardinalsDRIVE START: Arizona 20-yard line
KEY PLAY(S):
FINAL PLAY: Ben Graham punted the ball 52-yards
DRIVE TOTALS: 6 plays, 16 yards, 1:28
Vikings
DRIVE START: Minnesota 20-yard line
KEY PLAY(S):Dominique Rodgers- Cromartie blocked a 35-yard field goal attempt and Rod Hood returned it for a touchdown
FINAL PLAY: Hood ran back a blocked punt 68-yards for a touchdown.
DRIVE TOTALS: 11 plays, 64 yards, 5:10
Vikings
DRIVE START: Minnesota 20-yard line
KEY PLAY(S): Jackson found Bobby Wade for a score
FINAL PLAY: Wade 59-yard touchdown reception
DRIVE TOTALS: 7 plays, 80 yards, 4:10
Cardinals 14 - Vikings 35
4th QUARTER
Cardinals (continued from 3rd quarter)
DRIVE START: Arizona 24-yard line
KEY PLAY(S): Warner sacked by Jared Allen for a loss of seven yards
FINAL PLAY: Warner's pass intended for Fitzgerald was broken up
DRIVE TOTALS: 14 plays, 61 yards, 7:27
Vikings
DRIVE START: Minnesota 15- yard line
FINAL PLAY: Kluwe punted the ball 51 yards
DRIVE TOTALS: 3 plays, -1 yard, 1:50
Cardinals
DRIVE START: Arizona 35-yard line
KEY PLAY(S): Following a sack on Warner, Deuce Lutui was flagged for a personal foul resulting in a 15-yard penalty
FINAL PLAY: Graham punted the ball 44-yards
DRIVE TOTALS: 5 plays, 7 yards, 1:47
Vikings
DRIVE START: Minnesota 24-yard line
FINAL PLAY: Kluwe punted the ball 37-yards
DRIVE TOTALS: 3 plays, 9 yards, 1:46
Cardinals
DRIVE START: Minnesota 45-yard line
FINAL PLAY: Leinart 12 yard completion to Fitzgerald to end game
Final Score Cardinals 14 - Vikings 35