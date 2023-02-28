Adrian Wilson Moves On

Adrian Wilson will forever be Cardinals royalty. His playing career -- and his spot in the team's Ring of Honor -- makes that a lock.

But in the NFL world, forever doesn't exist with employment, whether it is as a player, coach or in a front office.

So it wasn't a major shock to see Wilson, the Cardinals' vice president of pro personnel and co-interim GM at the end of the 2022 season, agree to terms with the Carolina Panthers on Monday night to be their VP of player personnel. I was one of many Cardinals personnel to be on the same flight as Wilson on Monday morning to go to Indianapolis for the Scouting combine; now it'll be for the Panthers.

Wilson tweeted about it after the news broke.

"I wanted to thank the Bidwill family and the whole Cardinals organization for embracing me over these last 22 seasons as I embarked on a career as a player and front-office executive," Wilson wrote. "There are many people inside the building that I would like to thank personally but just know each and every person there holds a special place in my heart."

Wilson had interviewed for the Cardinals GM job that went to Monti Ossenfort last month.

"This (Carolina) opportunity came about and I asked Michael Bidwill if I could pursue it and he never wavered in his continued support," Wilson wrote. "I can't thank Michael enough for this opportunity to continue gaining experience and knowledge.

"This isn't a situation where I was unwanted I want to be clear. Monti and Michael both wanted me to continue as a Cardinal and it was my decision to seek out another opportunity. In saying that I'll always be an Arizona Cardinal in my heart but it was time to spread my wings and fly."

Wilson not only lands in a good spot but is close to home -- he is from High Point, North Carolina.