Waiting Game For Both Kyler Murray And DeAndre Hopkins

Timelines aren't what interest Jonathan Gannon.

The Cardinals coach said as much Tuesday morning about quarterback Kyler Murray, who continues to rehab from his torn ACL. And while he didn't say so directly, he wasn't going to get into what the timing might be on any clarity about the future of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

None of it was a revelation. Gannon's comments during the NFC coaches breakfast during the NFL owners meetings at the Arizona Biltmore echoed his thoughts on both subjects each time they have been broached since he took over.

Hopkins has been the hot topic, a star whose trade potential is tailor-made for the networks here to cover everything NFL. But Gannon, asked about the report the Cardinals have given teams permission to talk to Hopkins in a quest for a deal, wasn't going there.

"Right now, I'm operating under the premise Hop is our starting 'X' (receiver) and people are going to have to defend him," Gannon said. "That's probably a better question for (GM) Monti (Ossenfort) but (Hop) has been great and I am looking forward to working with him. Everyone that has a jersey right now, I look forward to coaching and fitting them all in together."

Gannon added that Hopkins is a "very valuable asset for us." He had been talking about Hopkins' ability on the field, but there is little doubt the Cardinals see him as a potential trade asset too.