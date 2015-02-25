What If Long-Term QB Isn't There?

your heart when you find a guy who can be an elite quarterback.

"We talk all the time, if you think a guy can be your franchise quarterback, you take him in the first round and you don't look back. When you have a guy who has all the physical traits to play the positon but there are questions or concerns, you take him (in rounds) four through seven and try to develop them. But when you start spending high picks on quarterbacks and they don't pan out, you set yourself back."

That's what the Cardinals did with Logan Thomas last season, spending a fourth-round pick on a player who at this point is no sure thing. It seems unlikely, with the Thomas project entering Year Two and Drew Stanton returning to back up Palmer, that the Cardinals make a move in the draft.

That's both because of their situation and how the draft lines up, with NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock saying "I don't think it's a great quarterback class."

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has been in both spots. He's coached on teams that featured the No. 1 pick in the draft at quarterback, like Tim Couch and Andrew Luck. He piloted the Cardinals with Palmer in place.

If Aaron Rodgers doesn't fall into your lap, you "get the best available," Arians said. The Cardinals did that with a trade for Palmer.