When It Comes To Improvement, Cardinals Help Each Other

"It's kind of that game within the game of 'Hey Hump, I gave a jab step, why didn't you bite on it?' 'Oh, well, I had the slide to me, or your demeanor didn't look like it was going that way,'" Gardeck said. "To learn what's going on in their mind and how that's going to alter their technique has been crucial."

The extra hours have benefited Gardeck. Currently, he leads the Cardinals with five sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

The iron sharpens iron mentality, while understanding the other side of the ball, Gardeck said, applies even on a microscopic level. "Our defensive coaches do a great job of understanding how the opponent can attack us and this is the weak spots of our defense, and these are the strengths," Gardeck said.

Similar to how Petzing has provided Rallis with insights, the defensive coordinator tries to do the same for everybody on the Cardinals offense as well.

"Nick and I have a great relationship," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "To go to him, obviously, any time I want to see what he's seeing and see what he's thinking. Obviously (coach Jonathan Gannon) is a defensive guy as well, so there's tons of guys that have the knowledge of the defensive side of the ball that are paying attention to what we're doing. They give their feedback all of the time."

Gannon said that he appreciates it when the players utilize their time in the meeting rooms, practice field, or even the lunchroom to sit down with other position groups and seek improvement. With a Christmas Eve showdown on the horizon, Gannon hopes these conversations turn into actions and result in a Cardinals victory.

"I think that comes from you wanting to have a building that's a growth mindset building," Gannon said. "Continually trying to learn and improve your own game and to do that, you have to ask questions. You have to be willing to say 'I don't know, what is going on here? What are you trying to do? I think this, but what are you really trying to do here?' Our guys have done a good job that."

PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS