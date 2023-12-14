Dennis Gardeck Is Only Himself, Which Is Exactly Who The Cardinals Want

In one of the first times Dennis Gardeck got to meet with his new defensive coordinator, Nick Rallis, the linebacker had a simple goal.

Gardeck sought how the new staff would use him, not because he was clamoring for more defensive snaps, but because he wanted to tailor his offseason training to whatever role Rallis – Gardeck's third defensive coordinator in six NFL seasons – decided upon.

"He was like, 'Our number one thing is adaptability' and I was like, 'What the (expletive) does that mean?'" Gardeck recalled with a grin. "It's like, 'Cool, I can be adaptable, you could put me here, you could put me there, you could put me off the ball, I'm just trying to figure out how to train, Coach.'"

However Gardeck's first impressions came across, they were positive. As was every other impression Gardeck left with coach Jonathan Gannon and Rallis.

Whether it was Steve Wilks when Gardeck was an undrafted rookie in 2018, or Kliff Kingsbury in 2019, or Gannon this past spring, Gardeck has won over them all. When Gannon talks about the kind of player he wants on his teams, it's hard not to picture a guy who was already here.

Rallis rattles off the traits with which Gardeck caught the coaches' collective attention. Work ethic. Commitment to being the best player he can be, whether it is through video study, body recovery, training, knowledge. His personality is upbeat, he brings energy to practice every day, and leads by both word and example.

"He also has a high level of intelligence, especially at that position," Rallis said. "Normally you don't have guys who see the whole picture as well as he does. He'll be the first one to tell me when I mess something up because he can catch it. That speaks to his intelligence. And his play, he produces in what we ask him to do. He's like the perfect player (for us)."

Such is a notion Gardeck dismisses. He may fit what the Gannon-led Cardinals want to be, but it isn't because he has worked to be that.

"The game is too hard to be anything other than yourself," Gardeck said. "It's too hard and too long of a season to be anything but who you really are.