Will Hernandez Goes To IR; Cardinals Claim OL Wyatt Davis

The Cardinals knew Will Hernandez had hurt his pectoral muscle, but now it's guaranteed that he will miss at least four games with the injury.

The starting right guard was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday, clearing a roster spot after the Cardinals were awarded their waiver claim on offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, who had been released by the Saints on Tuesday.

Davis, a guard, had been a third-round pick of the Vikings in 2021. He is joining his fourth team already.

Including Hernandez, five offensive linemen were listed as DNP at Wednesday. It explains the claim for Davis as well as the three offensive linemen added to the practice squad.

Hernandez must miss at least four games, which would mean the earliest he could return would be Dec. 18 at Denver.