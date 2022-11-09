Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Will Hernandez Goes To IR; Cardinals Claim OL Wyatt Davis

Quarterback Kyler Murray on the injury report with a hamstring issue

Nov 09, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Darren Urban

Guard Will Hernandez is the latest Cardinals to head to Injured Reserve.
The Cardinals knew Will Hernandez had hurt his pectoral muscle, but now it's guaranteed that he will miss at least four games with the injury.

The starting right guard was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday, clearing a roster spot after the Cardinals were awarded their waiver claim on offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, who had been released by the Saints on Tuesday.

Davis, a guard, had been a third-round pick of the Vikings in 2021. He is joining his fourth team already.

Including Hernandez, five offensive linemen were listed as DNP at Wednesday. It explains the claim for Davis as well as the three offensive linemen added to the practice squad.

Hernandez must miss at least four games, which would mean the earliest he could return would be Dec. 18 at Denver.

The Cardinals also listed quarterback Kyler Murray as DNP with a hamstring issue on Wednesday. Murray has not missed a game this season. He missed three games last season with an ankle injury.

