Will Hernandez Injury Provides First Snaps For Lecitus Smith

Lecitus Smith did not expect to play Sunday against the Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.

Then he did during the 31-21 defeat when starting right guard Will Hernandez left the game with a chest injury, leaving Smith as the replacement. Kliff Kingsbury said Hernandez hurt his pectoral muscle, but had no further update.

It was Smith's first taste of NFL work since the team drafted him in the sixth round during the 2022 draft.

"There were a lot of emotions racing through my body," Smith said. "I was like, 'OK, get ready. This is the big leagues. You have to go out there and do your job no matter what.'

"That's something (OL) coach Sean Kugler emphasizes. When someone goes down, you can't sit there with your hands up like, 'OMG, what am I going to do?' It's next man up. When Will went down, I had to step up."

Smith called his performance "decent,", especially for his first NFL game. He's already excited to watch the film and see what needs to be improved. Hernandez didn't return to the game.

Kingsbury said the Cardinals wanted to use Smith over veteran Sean Harlow, who is the backup center.

On Sunday, Smith was one of several new additions to the Cardinals' offensive line. Billy Price, who struggled Sunday, replaced Rodney Hudson in the center position. Cody Ford is filling in at left guard for Justin Pugh, who is done for the year with a torn ACL. The downside of new unit additions during the season is the chemistry effect, which showed Sunday when Seattle sacked quarterback Kyler Murray five times.